Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy industry output jumps unexpectedly in April, getting Q2 off to strong start

06/10/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Milan

ROME, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was much stronger than expected in April, rising 1.6% from the month before after a 0.2% gain in March and boosting growth prospects for the second quarter, data showed on Friday.

A Reuters survey of 14 analysts had pointed to a 1.1% drop in April.

The data marked the third consecutive monthly increase in industrial output, with March revised up from an originally reported flat reading.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industry output the euro zone's third largest economy was up 4.2% in April after a 3.2% rise in March, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.

In the February-to-April period it was up 2.0% compared with the three months to January.

April saw month-on-month rises for output of consumer goods, intermediate goods and energy products, ISTAT said, while investment goods were stable.

The Italian economy grew just 0.1% in the first quarter from the previous three months, ISTAT reported last month, hit by Covid restrictions at the start of the year and uncertainty and high raw material prices linked with the war in Ukraine.

In April Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 3.1% from a 4.7% projection made in the autumn.

The latest forecast remains above those of most independent bodies.

ISTAT gave the following details.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION APRIL MARCH FEB

Mth/mth pct change (adjusted) 1.6 0.2r 4.0

Yr/yr pct change (adjusted) 4.2 3.2r 3.4

Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted) -2.8 4.0r 3.4

NOTE: BASE 2015=100.

(r) indicates revised figures.

ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in April: adjusted month-on-month percent change.

Consumer goods 1.6

Investment goods 0.0

Intermediate goods 2.0

Energy goods 1.4

((Gavin Jones, Rome newsroom, gavin.jones@reuters.com))

Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/OUTPUT

By Gavin Jones


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aSouth Korea trucker strike poses early test for new president
RE
05:23aGLOBAL LNG-Asia spot prices down; Freeport outage worries European buyers
RE
05:18aUK think-tank says Sunak has cost taxpayers 11 billion pounds on rate hit
RE
05:16aThailand starts million-plant cannabis giveaway, but discourages getting high
RE
05:15aSpain May final CPI 8.7% y/y vs 8.3% in April
RE
05:14aItaly industry output jumps unexpectedly in April, getting Q2 off to strong start
RE
05:11aCzech inflation hits 16%, raising bets of big June rate hike
RE
05:07aAsia Gold-High prices drag India discounts to 7-week low; China demand sluggish
RE
05:06aChina new bank loans nearly triple in May as Beijing steps up policy support
RE
05:03aBank of England says 12-month inflation expectations hit record
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2AMP : North's managed portfolio AUM passes $5 billion as adviser demand..
3Analysis: China's regulatory thaw leaves investors eager yet uneasy
4Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
5Marketmind: The race to the exit

HOT NEWS