Italy lifts its 10-year ban on Libyan civil aviation over Italian airspace

Today at 06:26 am

CAIRO (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni informed her Libyan counterpart Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah on Sunday that Italy has lifted its 10-year ban on Libyan civil aviation over Italian airspace, according to a statement.

Flights are scheduled to resume in September, the statement added. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Writing by Adam Makary;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)