Flights are scheduled to resume in September, the statement added.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Writing by Adam Makary;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
CAIRO (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni informed her Libyan counterpart Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah on Sunday that Italy has lifted its 10-year ban on Libyan civil aviation over Italian airspace, according to a statement.
Flights are scheduled to resume in September, the statement added.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Writing by Adam Makary;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Suspended Twitter account tracking Elon Musk's jet moves to rival Meta's Threads
Swiss National Bank's Schlegel not deterred by recent inflation dip - newspaper
IAEA chief says 'absolutely logical' that Japan's Fukushima water release is attracting interest