Italy loosens COVID-19 restrictions on leisure activities

ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Italy increased the maximum
attendance capacity allowed at cultural and sporting venues on
Thursday, continuing its progressive easing of COVID-19 curbs
for those who can show documents of immunity from the disease.
As of Oct. 11, cinemas, theatres and concert venues will be
able to fill all their seats, scrapping the current limit of
50%, the government said, following advice from its panel of
public health advisors.
"Finally all cultural events are coming back to life,"
Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Twitter.
The maximum capacity of sports stadiums will be raised to
60% from 35% for indoor venues and to 75% from 50% outdoors.
Limits will be slightly stricter on discotheques and
nightclubs, at 50% indoors and 70% outdoors.
There will be no restrictions on museums, where only social
distancing rules will remain in place.
However, only those carrying the so-called Green Pass -- a
certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab,
has tested negative or has recently recovered from coronavirus
-- will be allowed entry, and masks will remain obligatory.
Italy has seen more than 131,000 COVID-related deaths since
its outbreak emerged in February last year, second highest tally
in Europe after Britain.
However, infections, hospitalisations and fatalities have
all eased in recent months as the vaccination campaign has
proceeded.
Around 75% of its 60-million-strong population have had at
least one COVID-19 shot and 69% are fully vaccinated, figures
broadly in line with other large European Union countries.
(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones and Aurora
Ellis)