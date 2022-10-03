Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy manufacturing activity contracts for 3rd month running - PMI

10/03/2022 | 08:58am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Steam comes out of the chimneys of Ilva steel plant in Taranto

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's manufacturing sector contracted for a third month running in September, a survey showed on Monday, with inflationary pressures and uncertainty over the economy hitting order volumes.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Italian manufacturing came in at 48.3, slightly up from 48.0 the month before but below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading was above a median forecast of 47.5 in a Reuters survey of six analysts.

The continued contraction was driven by weakness in both output and new orders, with the former subindex coming in at 44.2 from 47.0 and the latter standing at 43.2 against a previous 42.6.

"Output declined at a quicker pace amid a fifth consecutive monthly fall in new work, linked to weak client demand driven in turn by surging prices and heightened uncertainty," said Lewis Cooper, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Last week, the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi said GDP would expand 3.3% in 2022, up from a 3.1% forecast set in April, but slashed 2023 economic growth forecast to 0.6% from 2.4% due to sky-high energy costs.

Giorgia Meloni is expected to replace the former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi as prime minister by the end of October after leading a right-wing alliance to victory at elections on Sept. 25.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36aRussian finance minister: russia has funds to support four ukrai…
RE
04:34aTaiwan won't take 'extreme steps' on stocks unless really necessary
RE
04:34aBurkina Faso miners say work continues despite coup
RE
04:34aUK manufacturing PMI shows falling output, weak foreign demand
RE
04:34aNFT sales plunge in Q3, down by 60% from Q2
RE
04:34aGermany and EU members plan Iran sanctions over protests clampdown - Spiegel
RE
04:32aIndonesia sets Oct coal benchmark price at $330.97 per tonne - ministry
RE
04:31aFTSE 100 Tumbles as Travel Stocks Fall on Higher Oil
DJ
04:30aRussian journalist Sobchak faces investigation - TASS
RE
04:23aSomalia says it killed al Shabaab co-founder
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
2Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
3Prosus terminates deal to buy India's BillDesk
4ABB Spinoff Accelleron Valued at $1.75 Billion in Market Debut
5RWS Further Strengthens Executive Team and Board With New Appointments

HOT NEWS