Italy orders bars, restaurants to close early as COVID infections surge

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy on Sunday ordered bars and
restaurants to close by 6 p.m. and shut public gyms, cinemas and
swimming pools to try to halt a rapid resurgence in the
coronavirus that has pushed daily infection rates to new
records.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the measures were aimed
at protecting both public health and the economy and should
allow the rising curve of the epidemic to be brought under
control in the next few weeks.
"We think that we will suffer a bit this month but by
gritting our teeth with these restrictions, we'll be able to
breathe again in December," he told a news conference.
Italy, once the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the
industrialised world, has been overtaken by others in Europe
including Spain, France and Britain, but infection rates have
been rebounding rapidly and health services have come under
increasing pressure.
Underlining the spread of the disease, the main spokesmen
for both Conte and President Sergio Mattarella said they had
tested positive for the virus. Conte's spokesman Rocco Casalino
said in a statement he had last seen Conte on Tuesday at which
time they had worn masks and maintained social distancing.
The new measures, which take effect on Monday and were
agreed with regional authorities, follow two nights of protests
in Naples and Rome against curfews introduced in a number of
regions last week.
Aware of the huge cost of shutting down the economy, the
Rome government has said it does not want to repeat the blanket
lockdown ordered in the first phase of the crisis. But it has
been forced to ratchet up restrictions steadily as the pandemic
has raced ahead after slowing down in the summer.
The decree encourages people not to go out and to limit
contacts at home with anyone outside their immediate family, but
does not impose a mandatory nationwide curfew or lockdown and
allows shops and most businesses to remain open.
However, service in bars and restaurants will be subject to
a series of controls to limit contagion, and cinemas, theatres,
gaming halls and discotheques will be closed.
The decree also directs that up to three quarters of high
school teaching should be online to limit the number of pupils
in school buildings.
On Saturday, authorities reported a new record daily total
of 19,644 infections, as well as 151 deaths from the respiratory
disease.
The protests in Naples and Rome, while limited in scale,
underlined the tense political climate facing Conte who was
generally praised for his handling of the initial phase of the
crisis. However he has come under increasing fire for failing to
strengthen preparations including testing and contact tracing
over the summer.
