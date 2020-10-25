Italy orders bars to close early, shuts gyms as COVID cases surge

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy on Sunday ordered bars and
restaurants to close by 6 p.m. and shut public gyms, cinemas and
swimming pools to try to halt a rapid resurgence in the
coronavirus that has pushed daily infection rates to new
records.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the measures were aimed
at protecting both public health and the economy and should
bring the rising curve of the epidemic under control in the next
few weeks to allow a "serene" Christmas.
"We think we will suffer a bit this month but by gritting
our teeth with these restrictions, we'll be able to breathe
again in December," he told a news conference, promising that
sectors hit by the measures would be compensated.
Italy, once the European country hardest hit by the
pandemic, has been overtaken by Spain, France and Britain but
infection rates have been rebounding rapidly and health services
have come under increasing pressure.
Underlining the spread of the disease, spokesmen for both
Conte and President Sergio Mattarella said they had tested
positive for the virus. Conte's spokesman, Rocco Casalino, said
in a statement he had last seen Conte on Tuesday at which time
they had worn masks and maintained social distancing.
The new measures, which take effect on Monday, follow two
nights of protests in Naples and Rome against curfews ordered in
several regions last week.
Aware of the huge cost of shutting down the economy, the
government hopes to avoid the blanket lockdown ordered in the
first phase of the crisis. But it has been forced to ratchet up
restrictions steadily as the pandemic has raced ahead.
The decree encourages people not to go out and to limit
contacts at home with anyone outside their immediate family, but
does not impose a mandatory nationwide curfew and allows shops
and most businesses to remain open.
However, as well as early closing, bars and restaurants will
be subject to a series of controls to limit contagion, while
cinemas and theatres as well as trade fairs will be shut.
The decree also directs that up to three quarters of high
school teaching should be online to limit the number of pupils
in school buildings.
On Sunday, authorities reported a new record daily total of
21,273 infections, as well as 128 deaths.
The protests in Naples and Rome, while limited, underlined
the tense political climate facing Conte who won praise for his
handling of the initial phase of the crisis. However he has come
under increasing fire for failing to strengthen preparations
including testing and contact tracing over the summer.
