Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Italy outlaws facial recognition tech, except to fight crime

11/14/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cameras are set up outside Montecitorio Palace, the lower house of Parliament, in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy prohibited the use of facial recognition and 'smart glasses' on Monday as its Data Protection Agency issued a rebuke to two municipalities experimenting with the technologies.

Facial recognition systems using biometric data will not be allowed until a specific law is adopted or at least until the end of next year, the privacy watchdog said.

The exception is when such technologies play a role in judicial investigations or the fight against crime.

"The moratorium arises from the need to regulate eligibility requirements, conditions and guarantees relating to facial recognition, in compliance with the principle of proportionality," the agency said in a statement.

Under European Union and Italian law, the processing of personal data by public bodies using video devices is generally allowed on public interest grounds and when linked to the activity of public authorities, it added.

However, municipalities that want to use them have to strike "urban security pacts" with central government representatives, it added.

The agency was reacting to measures taken in the southern Italian city of Lecce, where authorities said they would begin using a technology based on facial recognition.

The municipality was ordered to provide a description of the systems adopted, their purpose and legal basis, and a list of databases accessed by its monitoring devices, the watchdog said.

The privacy watchdog also targeted the Tuscan city of Arezzo, where local police were due to be equipped with infrared super glasses that can recognise car number plates.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:42pBiden-Xi climate cooperation to energise COP27 negotiations
RE
01:38pUnited Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine
RE
01:38pNordex expects full-year operating loss to be 4% of revenue
RE
01:36pColombia's Grupo Argos Q3 net profit drops 9.2% after jump in costs
RE
01:34pU.S. court extends block on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
RE
01:32pItaly outlaws facial recognition tech, except to fight crime
RE
01:32pHydro-Quebec worker charged with spying to help China, Canadian police say
RE
01:29pCotton set for worst day since October on dollar rebound
RE
01:26pMexico central banker Borja says bank's "synchronization" with the Fed is conditional
RE
01:25pG20 Summit: What you need to know now
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures decline on cautious Fed tone on inflation
2Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
3As regulators scrutinise FTX, investor focus swings to Crypto.com
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Bank of America, Global Payments...
5Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

HOT NEWS