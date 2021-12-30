Italy parliament gives final approval to 2022 budget

ROME, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Italian Chamber of Deputies on
Thursday passed the government's 2022 budget, giving final
approval to the package which targets the fiscal deficit to fall
to 5.6% of national output from 9.4% this year.
The budget reduces income and business tax by some 7.5
billion euros ($8.49 billion) in 2022, lowering the number of
income tax bands to four from five at present.
The deficit is seen narrowing thanks to strong economic
growth and the end of stimulus measures adopted at the height of
the coronavirus crisis to soften the hit to families and firms.
The lower house passed the budget by 355 votes to 45 just
one day before the end-year deadline. It was approved in the
Senate last week.
Among the other measures, the budget sets aside almost 4
billion euros to lower utility bills amid soaring international
energy prices and extends generous subsidies on energy-saving
home improvements.
The budget assumes Italy's gross domestic product will grow
by 4.7% in 2022, slowing from an official target of 6.0% this
year. Italy's public debt, proportionally the highest in the
euro zone after that of Greece, is targeted to fall next year to
149.4% of GDP from 153.5% in 2021.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)