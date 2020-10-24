Italy plans further curbs as coronavirus cases hit new record

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy reported a further record
daily total of 19,644 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the
government considered further restrictions including early
closures of bars and restaurants to contain a resurgence of the
pandemic.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he wants to avoid a
repeat of the blanket lockdown earlier in the year. But a number
of regions have imposed overnight curfews and the central
government is expected to announce more measures soon.
Conte pledged on Saturday to speed up help for businesses
suffering in the crisis but said the weeks ahead would be very
complex. "We cannot lower our guard," he added.
According to a draft decree, public gyms and swimming pools
may be closed and bars and restaurants told to shut from 6 p.m.,
while people will be encouraged not to travel outside their home
districts.
Like many authorities across Europe, the Italian government
is desperate not to close down the economy completely but is
facing growing public anger at renewed restrictions that are
being imposed to limit public gatherings.
Late on Friday, crowds in the southern city of Naples
clashed with police in protest against a night-time curfew in
the Campania region.
Earlier in the week, overnight curfews were ordered by local
governors in Campania, Lazio around the capital Rome, and
Lombardy, the epicentre of the first wave where the financial
capital Milan recorded more than 1,000 new cases on Saturday.
The northern region of Piedmont and Sicily in the south will
follow next week and other regions are expected to match them.
With public health services coming under strain, authorities
have reopened temporary intensive care facilities built during
the first phase. Despite this, Italy's top public health body
warned on Friday services were approaching crisis point.
The mortality rate remains well below the earlier peak of
more than 900 deaths in a day but it has moved up steadily, with
151 deaths reported on Saturday.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Alison Williams and James Drummond)