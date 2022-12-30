Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Italy police seize Rubens masterpiece after fraud investigation

12/30/2022 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police said on Friday they had seized a painting on display by the 17th century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens after a fraud investigation into its owners.

The masterpiece, called "The resurrected Christ appears to his mother", was part of a "Rubens in Genoa" exhibition in the city's Doge's Palace. The police are not accusing the exhibition of any wrongdoing.

The oil painting, almost 2 metres high and 1.5 metres across, was ensured for 4 million euros ($4.27 million).

Genoa police said in a statement they believed its Italian owners, who were not named, had used false documents to send it abroad as part of an operation to increase its market value.

They also allegedly set up foreign companies in order to pretend to have sold the painting, which shows Jesus greeting his mother, with an unknown third woman between them.

This third figure was absent from an earlier version of the same work by Rubens but there's no suggestion that the painting is fake.

($1 = 0.9374 euros)

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.81% 84.28 Delayed Quote.7.34%
WTI 0.72% 79.097 Delayed Quote.4.25%
Latest news "Economy"
12:15pU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant xbb.1.5 represents 40.5% of tot…
RE
12:15pU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant bq.1 represents 18.3% of total…
RE
12:15pU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant bq.1.1 represents 26.9% of tota…
RE
12:12pBiden issues six pardons, including for minor drug convictions
RE
12:10pCrude production in new mexico grew 2.4% to 1.73 million barrels…
RE
12:10pCrude production in north dakota fell 0.4% to 1.1 million barrel…
RE
12:10pCrude production in texas grew 0.2% to 5.2 million barrels per d…
RE
12:10pU.s. crude production grew 0.6% to 12.38 million barrels per day…
RE
12:10pU.S. ramps up immigration arrests mostly at Mexican border
RE
12:06pInflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
3China central bank promises more policy support for economy
4North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
5Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022

HOT NEWS