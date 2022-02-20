Italy recommends fourth COVID vaccine dose for immunocompromised

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's health ministry has
recommended that people with a severely compromised immune
system receive a fourth mRNA vaccine shot against COVID-19,
provided that at least 120 days have passed from their previous
booster, it said on Sunday.
The special commissioner appointed by the government for the
COVID-19 emergency will set the date for the recommendation to
come into force based on the needs of the vaccine campaign, the
ministry said.
The ministry added that the decision reflects the still high
circulation of the virus and the effectiveness that booster
shots had shown in preventing COVID-related deaths and, more
generally, symptoms that would require hospitalisation.
Italy has registered 152,848 deaths linked to COVID-19 since
its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe
behind Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country
has reported 12.4 million cases to date.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Valentina Za
Editing by David Goodman
)