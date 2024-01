January 29, 2024 at 05:19 am EST

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's data protection authority said on Monday it told OpenAI that its artificial intelligence application ChatGPT breaches data protection rules.

Following a probe started last year, the regulator believes there are elements indicating potential violations, it said in a statement.

It added that OpenAI has 30 days to present defence arguments.

The Italian data authority briefly banned ChatGPT last year over the alleged breach of EU privacy rules.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini)