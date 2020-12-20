Italy reports 352 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 15,104 new cases

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 352
coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 553 the day before,
the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new
infections decreased to 15,104 from 16,308.
There were 137,420 swab tests carried out in the past day,
down from a previous 176,185 the ministry said.
The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen
68,799 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in
February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in
the world. It has also registered more than 1.95 million cases
to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 25,158 on
Sunday, down by 206 from the day before. There were 121 new
admissions to intensive care units, compared with 160 on
Saturday.
The number of intensive care patients decreased by 41 to
2,743 reflecting those who died or were discharged after
recovery.
When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating
fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were
rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy
was increasing by about 100 per day.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)