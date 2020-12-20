Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy reports 352 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 15,104 new cases

12/20/2020 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 352 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 553 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 15,104 from 16,308.

There were 137,420 swab tests carried out in the past day, down from a previous 176,185 the ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 68,799 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. It has also registered more than 1.95 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 25,158 on Sunday, down by 206 from the day before. There were 121 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 160 on Saturday.

The number of intensive care patients decreased by 41 to 2,743 reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07pGerman health minister says coronavirus mutation has not been identified in germany
RE
11:42aCongress expected to back $3.2 billion for an emergency broadband benefit for low-income americans in covid-19 relief bill -- source
RE
11:42aCongress Races to Approve Virus-Relief Package
DJ
11:38aFIREEYE : says about 50 companies, organizations 'genuinely impacted' by hack
RE
11:26aGermany plans to restrict flights to and from Britain, South Africa
RE
11:26aU.s. lawmakers expected to back $1.9 billion to fund u.s. program to remove and replace telecom network equipment that poses national security risks -- senior congressional aide
RE
11:26aFED'S DALY : New stimulus bill is 'unequivocally beneficial'
RE
11:26aDALY : Women are being forced to make hard trade offs during crisis
RE
11:25aDALY : These are emergency tools only brought out in time of crisis
RE
11:24aDALY : We have powerful tools and are prepared to fully use them
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'POWERFUL TRADECRAFT': how foreign cyber-spies compromised America
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official sugges..
3Chip Giants Intel and Nvidia Face New Threats From Amazon to Google to Apple
4Republicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--3rd Update
5Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing - U.S. Senate report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ