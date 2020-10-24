Italy reports new daily coronavirus total, further curbs likely

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy reported a further record
daily total of 19,644 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the
government considered further restrictions to contain the
resurgence of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he wants to avoid a
repeat of the blanket lockdown which helped curb the disease
earlier in the year but a number of regions have imposed
overnight curfews and the government is expected to announce
further measures soon.
Late on Friday, crowds in the southern city of Naples
clashed with police in protest against the nighttime curfew
ordered in the Campania region.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Alison Williams)