Italy reports new record of 21,273 coronavirus cases as more curbs imposed

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported a new daily record
of 21,273 coronavirus cases with 128 deaths, health ministry
figures showed on Sunday as the government tightened
restrictions further to try to bring the accelerating rise in
case numbers under control.
Earlier, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that bars
and restaurants would have to close by 6 p.m. and said cinemas,
gyms and swimming pools would be shut as part of a package of
measures to combat the pandemic which is raging across Europe.
