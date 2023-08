Italy rescues dozens of migrants after shipwrecks

STORY: In a separate operation, 34 migrants were airlifted by helicopter from a cliff in Lampedusa on which they had been stranded since late Friday following another shipwreck, the Italian mountain rescue service said.

The coastguard said they carried out a "complex" rescue south of Lampedusa on Saturday, picking up the passengers of two sunken migrant boats that had probably set off from Tunisia's Sfax, a hot spot in the migration crisis there.