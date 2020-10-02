Italy revises down second quarter GDP to show even steeper recession

Between April and June gross domestic product fell by 13.0% from the previous three months and was down 18.0% year-on-year, hit by a lockdown on activity due to the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The data was previously reported at -12.8% quarter-on-quarter and -17.7% year-on-year.

The government forecasts a partial rebound over the second half of the year and is targeting a full-year GDP contraction of 9.0%.

Most international bodies, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission forecast Italy will post a 2020

GDP drop of more than 10%.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)