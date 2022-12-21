Advanced search
Italy's 2022 cost of funding jumps to its highest level since 2013

12/21/2022 | 10:27am EST
MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's average borrowing costs in 2022 reached their highest level in almost a decade at 1.71% due to higher bond yields and sky-high inflation, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The ministry forecast Italy's medium- to long-term gross funding needs for 2023 at 310-320 billion euros ($669 billion).

In 2022 the average duration of Italy's government debt, excluding loans from the EU, slipped to 7.04 years from 7.11 in 2021, it added.

The Treasury said next year it might introduce new debt instruments targeted at retail investors and it would consider one or more new BTP Italia bond issues and one new BTP Futura offer.

It also said that in 2023 it would consider selling a greater green BTP bond amount than this year.

The Rome-based Treasury will consider new global bond issues in 2023 subject to market conditions, it added.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Hugh Lawson)


HOT NEWS