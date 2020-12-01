Italy's 3Q Economy Grew Slightly Less Than Estimated

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Italy's economic surge in the third quarter wasn't as high as previously estimated, data from the country's statistics office Istat showed Tuesday.

In the July-September period, Italy's gross domestic product increased by 15.9% compared with the previous quarter amid the reopening of the economy--0.2 percentage points less than the preliminary estimate of 16.1% released on Oct. 30.

Italy's third-quarter GDP was down 5% compared with the same period a year earlier, data showed. The drop is 0.3 percentage points steeper than previously estimated.

The Italian economy--the eurozone's third-largest--is expected to contract again in the fourth quarter as the resurgence of the virus and renewed government restrictions hit economic activity.

