Italy's 3Q Economy Grew Slightly Less Than Estimated

12/01/2020 | 05:09am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria

Italy's economic surge in the third quarter wasn't as high as previously estimated, data from the country's statistics office Istat showed Tuesday.

In the July-September period, Italy's gross domestic product increased by 15.9% compared with the previous quarter amid the reopening of the economy--0.2 percentage points less than the preliminary estimate of 16.1% released on Oct. 30.

Italy's third-quarter GDP was down 5% compared with the same period a year earlier, data showed. The drop is 0.3 percentage points steeper than previously estimated.

The Italian economy--the eurozone's third-largest--is expected to contract again in the fourth quarter as the resurgence of the virus and renewed government restrictions hit economic activity.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-20 0508ET

