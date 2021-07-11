Italy's 5-Star founder, former PM mend rifts, agree to relaunch party

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy's former Prime Minister
Giuseppe Conte and the founder of the co-ruling 5-Star Movement,
comedian Beppe Grillo, on Sunday reached an agreement to
overcome recent differences over the future of the party, paving
the way for its relaunch.
The row between Grillo and Conte, who had agreed to take
charge of the struggling party after his coalition collapsed in
January, threatened to cause problems for the national unity
government led by Mario Draghi.
5-Star is the largest group in parliament after a triumph in
the 2018 elections and is part of Draghi's government.
But many 5-Star politicians and supporters have been unhappy
with some of Draghi's policies and if the party split up a
significant number of its lawmakers could have moved into
opposition.
The 5-Star party was thrown in disarray at the end of June
when Grillo said Conte was not fit to be the next leader of the
movement.
Conte, who previously had no party affiliation, put together
plans for a remodelled 5-Star along mainstream, centre-left
lines, but Grillo blocked everything, protesting he was being
sidelined.
"Beppe Grillo and Giuseppe Conte have unanimously agreed the
new rules of the 5-Star Movement," said Vito Crimi, party
veteran and former caretaker leader.
He said a clear and legitimate leadership was an essential
element of stability, said Grillo and Conte would meet again and
that a vote for a new statute and a party leader would follow.
Although details of the agreement have not been finalised,
several senior 5-Star members welcomed the truce.
"This agreement allows us to start again in a moment of
difficulty. It was a very hard job but we did it," Agriculture
Minister Stefano Patuanelli said.
Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, also a party member,
said on Facebook the group had "always believed in dialogue and
mediation rather than in clashes and polemics".
