Italy's 5-Star reschedules online vote over Draghi, hoping for green light

ROME, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's 5-Star
Movement on Wednesday rescheduled an online party vote on
whether to support a government led by former European Central
Bank chief Mario Draghi, urging its members to vote yes.
Draghi, who received the mandate to form a new cabinet after
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned, has held two rounds of
talks with political parties to muster a parliamentary majority
to face the country's twin coronavirus and economic crises.
The 5-Star has the largest number of lawmakers. With pledges
of support from a host of groups from left to right, Draghi does
not need their votes but an absence would undermine his efforts
to build a national unity alliance.
The party's leadership postponed the poll initially
scheduled for Wednesday after opposition from some of its
lawmakers, which risked tearing apart the anti-establishment
party and delaying creation of the cabinet.
In a long post on the party's official website, leader Vito
Crimi said Draghi supported many of the 5-Star flagship policies
introduced in recent years, including income support for the
poor.
The wording of the question for 5-Star supporters was:
"Do you agree that the Movement should support a government of
technocrats and politicians, with the other parties indicated by
Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, which includes a
high-powered ministry for ecological transition and defends the
main results achieved by 5-Star?"
The vote will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) and
will finish at 6 p.m on the same day.
As usual for such a major decision, 5-Star had been expected
to consult its members before taking the final decision.
5-Star was born in 2009 as an anti-system, anti-euro protest
party and it has formed the backbone of the last two coalition
governments, which both collapsed following rows with allies.
"SUPERFLUOUS"
Posts on the party blog suggest many members are uneasy at
the prospect of hooking up with a former president of the
European Central Bank, despite calls from the movement's
founder, Beppe Grillo, to endorse the initiative.
Grillo's appeals angered some party stalwarts and around
1,000 took part in a stormy Zoom call on Tuesday to denounce
Draghi, party sources said.
"I don't recognise Grillo anymore. I used to love him. He
made me feel passionate. I suggested (on the call) that we
should call in an exorcist and liberate him," Maria Muscara, a
councillor in the southern region of Campania, told Reuters.
5-Star sources say a sizeable number of its 92 senators do
not want to support Draghi and might rebel even if Grillo's
stance is eventually backed by the online ballot - putting the
future of the group at risk.
One source said lawmakers were unhappy at the idea of
joining another government that included the right-wing League,
its coalition partner between 2018-19, which already pledged
backing to Draghi.
They are also worried that their voice will be lost in a
broad-based government.
"We will be superfluous. They will be able to govern without
us," a 5-Star lower house deputy said, declining to be named.
There was no immediate comment from Draghi or his aides.
Politicians expect Draghi to see President of the Republic
Sergio Mattarella before the end of Friday to confirm he has
sufficient backing to form a government and to present a list of
ministers.
