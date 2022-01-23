Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan since Thursday - source

01/23/2022 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, reacts after casting his vote during Italian elections for mayors and councillors

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been in Milan's San Raffaele hospital since Thursday, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday after the 85-year-old decided against running for president.

ANSA news agency reported earlier on Sunday that Berlusconi's hospitalisation was related to routine medical checks.

A spokesperson for Berlusconi did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Saturday Berlusconi said in a statement that he had decided against running for president ahead of a parliamentary vote beginning on Monday.

Italy's rightist coalition had asked him to run, but his bid was unlikely to be successful due to difficulties in mustering the broad support traditionally needed among more than 1,000 lawmakers and regional delegates.

The four-times prime minister had major heart surgery in 2016 and has survived prostate cancer. He has been repeatedly admitted to hospital over the past year after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giselda Vagnoni, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50aItaly's Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan since Thursday - source
RE
09:37aBritain says there's 'a deal to be done' on N.Ireland protocol
RE
09:35aRussia confirms British foreign minister could visit Moscow
RE
09:27aAs soldiers mutiny in Burkina Faso, government dismisses talk of coup
RE
09:27aAs soldiers mutiny in Burkina Faso, government dismisses talk of coup
RE
09:27aAs soldiers mutiny in Burkina Faso, government dismisses talk of coup
RE
09:23aItaly's Berlusconi decides against running for president
RE
09:11aSanctioning Russia now would undercut deterrence -U.S.'s Blinken
RE
09:10aUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
RE
09:10aUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom
2Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever -FT
3As soldiers mutiny in Burkina Faso, government dismisses talk of coup
4Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
5Germany's Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy's ITA Airways - ..

HOT NEWS