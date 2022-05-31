Italy's CDP may hold 70-77% of combined broadband network under MoU - paper

The plan aims to combine TIM's fixed network with that of CDP-controlled broadband rival Open Fiber as CEO Pietro Labriola looks to revive TIM's fortunes via a full-blown split of its landline grid from service operations.

The long-awaited preliminary agreement was also signed by infrastructure funds Macquarie and KKR, which hold minority stakes, respectively, in Open Fiber and in TIM's last-mile network unit.

According to Il Messaggero, Macquarie and KKR will hold 12-15% and 10-13% of the combined entity, respectively, while Swisscom's unit Fastweb will get a 1-1.5% stake.

Italy is keen to create a single broadband network champion to avoid duplicating investments and to speed up a fibre optic roll-out and digitalisation of its economy.

CDP also controls regulated gas and power grid companies Snam and Terna.

Under pressure for years in its hyper-competitive domestic market, debt-laden TIM is looking to raise cash by hiving off its landline network, an asset analysts value at between 15 billion and 20 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9302 euros)

