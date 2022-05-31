Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's CDP may hold 70-77% of combined broadband network under MoU - paper

05/31/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Telecom Italia is seen at group headquarters in Rome, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian state lender CDP is set to hold a 70-77% stake of thecombined broadband network under the preliminary agreement signed with Telecom Italia (TIM) late on Sunday, daily Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

The plan aims to combine TIM's fixed network with that of CDP-controlled broadband rival Open Fiber as CEO Pietro Labriola looks to revive TIM's fortunes via a full-blown split of its landline grid from service operations.

The long-awaited preliminary agreement was also signed by infrastructure funds Macquarie and KKR, which hold minority stakes, respectively, in Open Fiber and in TIM's last-mile network unit.

According to Il Messaggero, Macquarie and KKR will hold 12-15% and 10-13% of the combined entity, respectively, while Swisscom's unit Fastweb will get a 1-1.5% stake.

Italy is keen to create a single broadband network champion to avoid duplicating investments and to speed up a fibre optic roll-out and digitalisation of its economy.

CDP also controls regulated gas and power grid companies Snam and Terna.

Under pressure for years in its hyper-competitive domestic market, debt-laden TIM is looking to raise cash by hiving off its landline network, an asset analysts value at between 15 billion and 20 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9302 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aItaly's CDP may hold 70-77% of combined broadband network under MoU - paper
RE
02:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian stocks perk up as China hopes overshadow inflation fears
RE
02:36aMARKETMIND : Fever pitch
RE
02:33aBritain's GSK to buy Affinivax for up to $3.3 billion in vaccines push
RE
02:29aSIMON ARORA : UK retailer B&M names finance chief Russo as CEO to succeed Arora
RE
02:29aNepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
RE
02:23aIndia 10-year bond yield rises to 3-week high; GDP data in focus
RE
02:22aChina unveils detailed stimulus policies to support virus-hit economy
RE
02:21aAsian stocks perk up as China hopes overshadow inflation fears
RE
02:16aNZ prime minister to meet Biden to discuss U.S. engagement in Indo-Pacific
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TECO 2030 releases Q1 2022 Report
2Credit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital - sources
3EU, resolving a deadlock, in deal to cut most Russia oil imports
4Britain's GSK to buy Affinivax for up to $3.3 billion in vaccines push
5Dutch DSM and Swiss Firmenich join forces in cash and shares deal

HOT NEWS