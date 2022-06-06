Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO

06/06/2022 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Industrie De Nora said it plans to list in Milan in June, confident in investor interest for its business supporting the decarbonisation and green energy transition despite volatile markets.

De Nora makes components to produce green hydrogen and is a leading manufacturer of electrodes used in electrochemical applications as well as of systems for water filtration and waste water treatment.

Reuters reported exclusively on Sunday that De Nora planned to list a minority stake on the Milan bourse this month.

The company said in a statement on Monday the offering would consist both of newly issued shares and the sale of shares held by current shareholders, the De Nora family and Italian gas grid operator Snam.

The global market for initial public offerings (IPOs) has suffered a major setback due to the Ukraine war, with its implications of slower economic growth and record-high inflation, as well as rising interest rates.

Consultancy EY calculated IPO proceeds in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa in the first quarter fell by 68% year on year as many IPO candidates froze their listing plans until they had more clarity on the economic outlook.

De Nora's flotation would be the first major Milan IPO since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On Sunday, one of the sources said De Nora was confident it could still go for the valuation target it had at the beginning of the year.

In February Reuters had reported the deal could value the group at up to 5 billion euros, including debt.

De Nora said Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs would act as joint global coordinators, as well as joint bookrunners together with BofA Securities, Mediobanca and UniCredit.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aVote of confidence in UK PM Johnson to take place later on Monday
RE
03:20aUK's Melrose to sell Ergotron business for $650 million
RE
03:19aDeath toll rises to 26 after Indian bus falls into gorge
RE
03:17aItaly's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
RE
03:12aGSK measles vaccine gets U.S. FDA approval
RE
03:09aTemasek commits $3.6 billion to launch climate-focused investment platform
RE
03:08aIndia's May palm oil imports surge to 7-month high despite Indonesia's ban-dealers
RE
03:08aChina says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations
RE
03:04aJapan's Nikkei climbs to two-month peak as energy shares rally
RE
03:04aCzech central banker flags potential stronger rate tightening -paper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares lifted by U.S. futures, oil climbs
2Chinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook
3Citi raises oil price forecasts on "heavily delayed" Iran deal
4Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
5MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS