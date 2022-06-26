Italy's Draghi backs large investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 26 (Reuters) - Large
investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries are
needed, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said as leaders of
the Group of Seven rich democracies unveiled projects on energy
and infrastructure financing on Sunday.
"(It) is quite clear that in the present situation we'll
have short-term needs that will require large investments in gas
infrastructure in developing countries and elsewhere," Draghi
said during a joint statement with G7 leaders.
He added it should be possible to reconvert such
infrastructure to hydrogen, to reconcile "short term needs with
long term climate needs".
