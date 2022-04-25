Italy's Enel in talks to sell Brazilian distributor Celg-D, sources say

(Updates sourcing, shares, companies' comments)
SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel SpA
is in talks to sell its Brazilian power distributor company
Celg-D in a deal that may reach $2 billion, four sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Celg-D distributes power in the Brazilian center-west state
of Goias and serves 3.27 million customers.
The sources said companies interested in acquiring Celg-D
include Brazilian rivals CPFL Energia SA, controlled
by State Grid Corporation of China, Neoenergia SA,
controlled by Spain's Iberdrola and EDP Energias do
Brasil SA, in which Portugal's EDP is the
largest shareholder.
Other suitors of Celg-D, valued at around 10 billion reais
($2.14 billion) including debt, are Brazilian rivals Energisa
and Equatorial Energia SA, according to
the sources. Celg-D's equity value is around 5 billion reais.
Enel and Energisa declined to comment. CPFL, EDP Energias do
Brasil and Equatorial did not reply to requests for comment.
After initially declining to comment, Neoenergia said it is not
interested in the asset.
Itau Unibanco Holding SA's investment banking unit is
advising Enel. Enel shares rose 1.9% on Monday after
the report on the sale.
Enel paid 2.1 billion reais to acquire Celg-D from Brazil's
Goias state and federal power holding company Centrais Eletricas
Brasileiras, known as Eletrobras, in a privatization
auction in 2016. In 2020, Goias Governor Ronaldo Caiado
criticized Enel for the quality of Celg-D's service.
Celg-D is among the worst Brazilian power distributors in
quality of service, according to rankings published by Brazilian
power regulator Aneel. Last year, the company was the third
worst among 29 companies.
Enel owns in Brazil four power distribution companies in the
states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceara and Goias, serving 18
million customers.
EDP Brasil could have large synergies if it acquired Celg-D.
The company last year acquired transmission company Celg-T for 2
billion reais in a privatization auction. EDP Brasil CEO João
Marques da Cruz told investors last week the company would
consider bids for power distributors on sale.
($1 = 4.6690 reais)
