Italy's Enel in talks to sell Brazilian distributor Celg-D, sources say

04/25/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
(Updates sourcing, shares, companies' comments)

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel SpA is in talks to sell its Brazilian power distributor company Celg-D in a deal that may reach $2 billion, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Celg-D distributes power in the Brazilian center-west state of Goias and serves 3.27 million customers.

The sources said companies interested in acquiring Celg-D include Brazilian rivals CPFL Energia SA, controlled by State Grid Corporation of China, Neoenergia SA, controlled by Spain's Iberdrola and EDP Energias do Brasil SA, in which Portugal's EDP is the largest shareholder.

Other suitors of Celg-D, valued at around 10 billion reais ($2.14 billion) including debt, are Brazilian rivals Energisa and Equatorial Energia SA, according to the sources. Celg-D's equity value is around 5 billion reais.

Enel and Energisa declined to comment. CPFL, EDP Energias do Brasil and Equatorial did not reply to requests for comment. After initially declining to comment, Neoenergia said it is not interested in the asset.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA's investment banking unit is advising Enel. Enel shares rose 1.9% on Monday after the report on the sale.

Enel paid 2.1 billion reais to acquire Celg-D from Brazil's Goias state and federal power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, known as Eletrobras, in a privatization auction in 2016. In 2020, Goias Governor Ronaldo Caiado criticized Enel for the quality of Celg-D's service.

Celg-D is among the worst Brazilian power distributors in quality of service, according to rankings published by Brazilian power regulator Aneel. Last year, the company was the third worst among 29 companies.

Enel owns in Brazil four power distribution companies in the states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceara and Goias, serving 18 million customers.

EDP Brasil could have large synergies if it acquired Celg-D. The company last year acquired transmission company Celg-T for 2 billion reais in a privatization auction. EDP Brasil CEO João Marques da Cruz told investors last week the company would consider bids for power distributors on sale.

($1 = 4.6690 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Leticia Fucuchima in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. 0.55% 39.31 Delayed Quote.22.96%
CPFL ENERGIA S.A. -0.95% 34.58 Delayed Quote.30.12%
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 1.50% 4.684 Real-time Quote.-4.49%
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. -2.20% 20.85 Delayed Quote.1.86%
ENEL S.P.A. 1.50% 6.103 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. 0.48% 25.31 Delayed Quote.11.37%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.99% 5.2764 Delayed Quote.-18.36%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 1.44% 10.585 Delayed Quote.0.24%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. -1.40% 25.3 Delayed Quote.22.53%
NEOENERGIA S.A. -1.13% 17.49 Delayed Quote.9.14%
