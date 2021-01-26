Italy's Enel joins race for U.S. utility PPL's British unit - sources

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Enel
is considering joining the race for British power
utility Western Power Distribution (WPD), as part of a
consortium advised by investment bank Rothschild, two sources
close to the matter said.
Still in the running are also investment and pension funds
Global Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Asset Management
and CDPQ, which have formed one consortium, and a
group led by the infrastructure investment arm of Australia's
Macquarie Group, Canada's PSP Investments and Dutch
pension fund APG, the sources said.
The sale, launched by current owner U.S. utility PPL Corp
in August, has faced a series of delays, partly due to
uncertainty at the end of last year on whether Britain would
leave the European Union without a trade deal, sources
previously said.
Binding bids are now tentatively expected at the end of
February, two separate sources said.
Based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of 1.25 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) for
the financial year ended in March, WPD could fetch a valuation
of up to 12 billion pounds.
Enel CEO Francesco Starace said in November the company
would pursue mergers and acquisitions in distribution grids and
had earmarked around 46% of spending for its regulated network
business.
Enel declined to comment on its interest in WPD. Rothschild
declined to comment.
Although the process has not been highly contested, given
the size of the assets and the upcoming regulatory regime for
Britain's networks, which sets fixed investment returns for grid
owners, PPL and its adviser JP Morgan have gauged the interest
of many European utilities and investment funds.
Spanish energy group Naturgy, which was reported
to be considering teaming up with Germany's Allianz,
has refrained from expressing an interest, the two sources said.
WPD delivers electricity to about eight million customers
across central and southwest England, and south Wales, according
to its website.
