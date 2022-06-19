Log in
Italy's Eni signals fifth daily shortfall of Russian gas supplies

06/19/2022 | 05:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Gazprom sign is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

ROME (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has told Italy's Eni that it would deliver similar gas supplies on Sunday to those it sent in recent days, Eni said in a statement, signalling a fifth consecutive daily shortfall.

Eni issued a similar statement on Saturday without providing any details. On Friday it said it would receive only half of the gas it had requested from Gazprom, while on Thursday it received 65% of the volumes it had requested and on Wednesday was sent 85% of what it wanted.

"Gazprom announced that today it will deliver volumes of gas in line with the quantities delivered in recent days," Eni said on Sunday.

Gazprom did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on its supplies to Italy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that reductions in supply were not premeditated and were related to maintenance issues, but Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has dismissed this explanation as a "lie".

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS