Italy's Eni signs $8 billion gas deal with Libya

01/28/2023 | 08:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese

(Corrects figure in headline to $8 billion)

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) have signed an $8 billion gas production deal, Eni's chief executive Claudio Descalzi said on Saturday.

The deal, which was signed against the backdrop of a trip by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Tripoli, will also entail carbon capture projects and solar energy, Descalzi said at a news conference.

The deal will have a duration of 25 years and have production capacity of up to 800 million cubic feet of gas per day, NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara said.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.57% 86.05 Delayed Quote.1.71%
ENI SPA 0.66% 14.292 Delayed Quote.7.57%
WTI -2.02% 79.45 Delayed Quote.0.75%
