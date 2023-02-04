Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Italy's Iccrea studying offers for insurance business

02/04/2023 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian banking group Iccrea Banca expects to select one or more partners for its insurance business by the end of the year, Director General Mauro Pastore said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the yearly Assiom-Forex financial markets association meeting, Pastore said Iccrea had invited bids from potential partners for both its life and non-life insurance businesses.

"We're analysing the non-binding proposals we've received ... and expect to get to a shortlist by the end of the first half, to then make a decision in the second half," he said.

Pastore said Iccrea had initially planned to select just one partner that could invest in its insurance business, but based on the offers received so far it was now open to selecting two partners, one for the life and one for the non-life business.

"There is a lot of interest. We have 2,400 branches and there is room to increase both the life and protection insurance coverage of our customers."

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
08:00aEarthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Eastern New Guinea region- EMSC
RE
07:55aIndia's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
RE
07:46aUkraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
RE
07:36aIndia Market Regulator Says During The Past Week, Unusual Price Movement In The Stocks Of A Business Conglomerate Has Been Observed - Statement
RE
07:36aSebi says indian financial market as represented by sensex and n…
RE
07:35aIndia market regulator says any information related to specific…
RE
07:32aPolice tighten security as North Macedonia, Bulgaria honour national hero
RE
07:31aBrazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
RE
07:28aMajor accident causes power outages in Ukraine's Odesa- PM
RE
07:12aItaly's Iccrea studying offers for insurance business
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit ter..
3Study: More discounts for new cars again
4China must join Ghana debt restructuring effort soon, Germany's Lindner..
5China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit

HOT NEWS