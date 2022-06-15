Log in
Italy's League to decide in September whether to quit government, Salvini says

06/15/2022 | 06:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Regional elections, in MIlan

ROME (Reuters) - The rightist League will decide in September whether to remain in Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government, party leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday, as he sought to recover from a poor showing in local elections.

An alliance of conservative groups, including the League, fared well in the mayoral ballots, but Salvini's party itself was overtaken nationwide by its far-right ally the Brothers of Italy, even in many of its northern fiefdoms.

Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, is the only major party that has refused to join Draghi's broad, unity coalition, giving it greater visibility as the country's sole opposition.

Salvini has complained that his hands have been tied by the responsibility of government, but in an interview with Corriere Della Sera newspaper, he said he wanted Draghi to address his policy concerns or else the League would quit the cabinet.

"I fear a very difficult autumn. We have three months to remove the landmines," Salvini was quoted as saying, adding that he would make his mind up by the time the League held its annual rally in Pontida on Sept. 18.

He did not specify what changes he wanted, but mentioned immigration, tax, pensions and judicial reform.

"The government appears...to lean too far to the left," he said.

Draghi's office declined to comment on Salvini's threat.

Highlighting the difficulties the prime minister faces in keeping his unwieldy coalition together, another ruling party, the 5-Star Movement, also complained on Wednesday that Draghi was ignoring its key concerns.

5-Star is the largest party in parliament and is pushing policies opposed by the League, such as welfare support for the unemployed and the introduction of a minimum wage.

"In recent times it seems that Draghi has not wanted to listen to his largest parliamentary force," 5-Star vice-president Riccardo Ricciardi told Radio 24 on Wednesday.

Party leader Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that many 5-Star supporters wanted him to walk out of the ruling coalition.

The next national election is due in the first half of 2023.

Any parties withdrawing from the government now would be much freer to try to whip up support from opposition ranks. However, if both 5-Star and the League quit, Draghi would no longer have a working majority at a difficult economic moment.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Peter Graff)

By Crispian Balmer


© Reuters 2022
