  Homepage
  News
News
Italy's Meloni, Berlusconi say working to quickly form government

10/17/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
Italy's centre-right coalition closing campaign rally in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, expected to be named Italian prime minister this month, and her coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi had a cordial meeting on Monday and aim to quickly form a "cohesive" government, their parties said.

Tensions have been running high over the allocation of cabinet posts between Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party led a rightist alliance to victory at a Sept. 25 election, and Berlusconi, who heads the smaller Forza Italia party.

The two appeared to have largely settled their differences at Monday's meeting.

"Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia ... are at work to give Italy a strong, cohesive and high profile government which gets to work immediately to face the urgent issues," the parties said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones)


© Reuters 2022
