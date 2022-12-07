Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Italy's Meloni and daughter targeted by online death threat

12/07/2022 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected in this illustration picture

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her 6-year-old daughter have received online death threats from an unemployed man angry over government plans to cut an anti-poverty subsidy, police said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Sicilian is under investigation for threatening behaviour. His house has been searched and his Twitter account closed, a police statement said.

Meloni's right-wing government wants to limit the so-called "citizens' income" scheme next year ahead of scrapping the measure altogether in 2024, when it will be replaced by a new benefit that has yet to be detailed.

Meloni, who took office in October, has always criticised the citizens' income, which was introduced in 2019, arguing that able-bodied people of working age should not be allowed to live off state subsidies indefinitely.

Under proposals included in the 2023 budget, currently under debate in parliament, citizens' income payments will be withdrawn after eight months except for households with children, people aged 60 or above, and disabled persons.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Angelo Amante, editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:37aEU ramps up moves to limit financial link with post-Brexit London
RE
06:37aRussian forces killed hundreds of civilians early in Ukraine war, UN report says
RE
06:33aUK-based INEOS agrees to buy 50% of Sinopec's Tianjin petchem plant
RE
06:32aEU agrees law to make airlines pay more to pollute
RE
06:30aLightning kills 907 in India as extreme weather surges in 2022
RE
06:30aGhana says consequences for debt exchange hold-outs still being negotiated
RE
06:30aFrench watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties
RE
06:26aMexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023
RE
06:25aBanks face 6% capital hike from remaining Basel rules, says Bank of England
RE
06:24aItaly's Meloni and daughter targeted by online death threat
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Exor to Join Amsterdam's AEX Index Following Listing Switch
4KERING : From a Buy to Neutral rating by UBS
5Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface

HOT NEWS