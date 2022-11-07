Italy's Meloni discusses energy with Egypt's Sisi, raises rights issues

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed energy, the climate crisis and immigration in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP 27 summit, Meloni's office said in a statement on Monday.

Meloni, the new Italian premier, also raised the issue of human rights and the cases of Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki, the statement added.

(This story has been corrected to fix location in the first paragraph)

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)