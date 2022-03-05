Log in
Italy's Prada says it is suspending retail operations in Russia

03/05/2022 | 01:00pm EST
The logo of Prada is seen in a shop in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - The Milan-based luxury group Prada has suspended its retail operations in Russia, it said in a statement on Saturday, following a slew of other leading brands who have already announced similar moves.

"Our primary concern is for all colleagues and their families affected by the tragedy in Ukraine, and we will continue to support them," Prada said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRADA S.P.A. -9.09% 42 Delayed Quote.-15.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
