Italy's Saipem warns on outlook after Mozambique uncertainty

04/28/2021 | 03:04am EDT
A staff member is seen on the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem said on Wednesday it was unable to confirm or update its outlook for the year because of uncertainty surrounding a project in Mozambique.

Earlier this week French energy group Total declared force majeure on its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique following insurgent attacks.

"Evaluations in close cooperation with the client are under way to preserve the value of the project," Saipem said in a statement on first-quarter results, which showed a net loss of 120 million euros, better than the loss a year earlier but below a Refinitiv consensus estimate for a loss of 75 million euros.

The Mozambique contract is worth around 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) for Saipem, with some 1.4 billion euros of work expected from April 1 to the end of the year.

In February Saipem said it expected adjusted core earnings this year to be similar to last year.

Saipem, a market leader in subsea exploration and construction (E&C), has been hit by global lockdowns caused by the pandemic that have throttled demand for oil and gas, prompting oil majors to slash investment and defer projects.

"The results of the first quarter have inevitably been conditioned by the general economic situation..., the slowdown in E&C activity in some projects and recent events in Mozambique," CEO Stefano Cao said.

It said liquidity had risen to 2.5 billion euros thanks to a bond issued in March but debt rose to 1.1 billion euros from 872 million euros at the end of 2020.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 66.71 Delayed Quote.27.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.37% 137.2788 Delayed Quote.10.99%
TOTAL SE 1.07% 37.21 Real-time Quote.4.22%
WTI 0.32% 63.231 Delayed Quote.28.49%
