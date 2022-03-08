Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's Salvini challenged over Putin praise in Polish visit

03/08/2022 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italy to elect new president in Rome

ROME (Reuters) -The mayor of a Polish town near the Ukraine border confronted Italian rightist politician Matteo Salvini on Tuesday while he was visiting the region, denouncing him as a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Video of the encounter went viral on Italian social media, with political opponents delighting in Salvini's discomfort as the mayor of Przemysl, Wojciech Bakun, brandished a T-shirt emblazoned with the face of the Russian leader.

Speaking in Polish and standing alongside Salvini, Bakun said he wanted to go with him to the border and to a refugee camp to "see what his friend Putin has done".

Salvini, who in 2019 praised Putin as "the best statesmen currently on earth", was in Poland to show his solidarity with refugees fleeing the fighting in Ukraine -- a trip that raised eyebrows back home given his previous anti-migrant stance and his staunch support for Russia.

During a visit to Moscow in 2014, Salvini, who is leader of the League party, was photographed in Red Square wearing the same T-shirt of Putin that Bakun waved in his face.

Former prime minister and centrist politician Matteo Renzi urged Salvini to come back home immediately. "I told Salvini in every way that at this stage we need politics, not antics," Renzi said on Facebook.

Salvini had earlier met Italian business and Vatican representatives in Poland, saying he wanted to "coordinate the aid, organise travel and accommodation in Italy" for the Ukrainian refugees.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion have so far crossed into Central Europe, the United Nation's refugee agency said. More than 1 million of them are currently in Poland, where Salvini is now visiting.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged several far-right movements across Europe into confusion, forcing some of them to swiftly abandon previous allegiance to Putin.

Salvini has also sought to change tack, saying last week that there was "clearly an attacker and an assaulted" in the Ukrainian crisis and that Italy had to side with the latter.

However he has not condemned Putin by name, and after the mayor's words he ignored a call by an onlooking Italian for him to do so.

(Additional reporting by Kasia Zajaczkowska in Gdansk; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Crispian Balmer)

By Angelo Amante


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.72% 190.62 Delayed Quote.-44.26%
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.69% 0.3 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.34% 128.5 Delayed Quote.62.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aFrance's L'Oreal to close stores, e-commerce sites in Russia
RE
11:16aMaxwell juror says failure to disclose abuse was 'inadvertent mistake'
RE
11:16aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
11:15aSwedish PM rejects opposition calls to consider joining NATO
RE
11:15aU.S. spy chiefs say Putin may escalate despite Ukraine setbacks
RE
11:13aEU Commission proposes EU-wide laws to combat violence against women
RE
11:11aOver 60 Ukrainian hospitals out of action after Russian attacks - health minister
RE
11:11aItaly's Salvini challenged over Putin praise in Polish visit
RE
11:10aMeta-not recommending posts from russian state-controlled media…
RE
11:10aSchumer hopes to release funding legislation with Ukraine aid in hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4Shell stops buying Russian crude as Moscow's isolation deepens
5OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

HOT NEWS