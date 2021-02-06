Italy's Salvini says no vetoes after meeting with Draghi

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy's League leader Matteo
Salvini said the right-wing party would decide next week whether
to back a government led by Mario Draghi but common ground had
emerged in discussions on Saturday.
"Unlike others we don't think just saying no gets you
anywhere ... the best interest of the country must come before
any personal or party interest," Salvini said after a meeting
with Draghi.
"We want to be part of a government that goes to Bruxelles
keeping its head high in the name of national interest and on
there is full agreement in this respect."
(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Valentina Za)