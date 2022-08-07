Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's centre-left dealt blow as centrist party quits electoral pact

08/07/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Reuters exclusive interview with Enrico Letta, the head of the centre-left Democratic Party, in Rome

ROME (Reuters) -The leader of Italy's centrist Azione party said on Sunday it would leave a centre-left election alliance it formed with the Democratic Party (PD) last week, dealing a blow to the coalition's odds ahead of a Sept. 25 ballot.

The Green leftist federation and centrist party Impegno Civico had only the day before agreed to join the PD-led bloc, a move that was seen as strengthening a centre-left already lagging behind conservative rivals.

Polls show that a conservative alliance is poised to win next month's election, with the far-right Brothers of Italy set to be the largest single party. Italy's election law favours parties that form broad alliances.

Azione leader Carlo Calenda said he had told PD leaders his party would leave the accord, citing the presence of parties who voted against former Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government as one of the reasons.

The September vote was called following the collapse of the Draghi's unity government last month, after three main partners snubbed a confidence vote he had called to try to end divisions. Draghi resigned but has stayed on as acting premier.

"This has been the most painful decision of my life," Calenda told state-owned television channel Rai Tre.

PD leader Enrico Letta tweeted: "I listened to Carlo Calenda. From all the things he said, it looks to me as if the only possible ally for Calenda is Calenda (himself)."

Azione had agreed to team up with the PD, the largest party on the centre-left, in an effort to make up ground on the conservatives. He pledged to stick to Draghi's foreign policy of supporting Ukraine and to meet targets required to access billions of euros in funding from the European Union.

The centrist party and its +Europa ally are polling at around 5-7% in surveys. Earlier on Sunday, +Europa expressed its strong approval of the pact with the PD and it remained unclear what the small group would do after Calenda's move.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Angelo Amante, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark Heinrich)

By Federico Maccioni and Angelo Amante


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aItaly's centre-left dealt blow as centrist party quits electoral pact
RE
11:04aIran says success of Vienna nuclear talks depends on Washington's flexibility
RE
10:55aTemperatures rise as France tackles its worst drought on record
RE
10:31aItaly's centrist Azione party withdraws from centre-left electoral alliance
RE
10:28aTaiwan is not a part of U.S. but Chinese territory, says Chinese foreign minister
RE
10:21aUkraine investigating over 25,000 possible war crimes
RE
10:20aTaiwan says detected 66 Chinese aircraft in strait on Sunday
RE
10:16aPalestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem
RE
10:07aSENIOR CHINESE DIPLOMAT WANG YI : Taiwan is not a part of the u…
RE
10:04aSENIOR CHINESE DIPLOMAT WANG YI : China's actions are aimed at…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday
2Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash..
3Fisker Establishes Process for Qualifying US-Based Fisker Ocean Reserva..
4UK investigates sale of National Grid's gas transmission business, repo..
5Amnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine

HOT NEWS