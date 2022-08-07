Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's centrist Azione party withdraws from centre-left electoral alliance

08/07/2022 | 03:31pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Economic Development Calenda talks during the presentation of +Europa party's election programme in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's centrist Azione party will leave a centre-left election alliance it formed with the Democratic Party (PD) earlier this week ahead of a Sept. 25 ballot, Azione's party leader said on Sunday.

Azione's decision to withdraw comes a day after the Italian Green leftist federation and centrist party Impegno Civico, agreed to join the PD-led alliance, a move that was seen as strengthening the centre-left which is already lagging behind conservative rivals.

Polls show that a conservative alliance is set to win next month's election, with far-right the Brothers of Italy set to be the largest single party. Italy's election law favours parties that form broad alliances.

Azione leader Carlo Calenda said on Sunday that he had told the PD's leaders Azione would leave the accord, citing the presence of parties who voted against Draghi's government as one of the reasons.

The September vote was called after the unity government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi collapsed last month. Draghi resigned but has stayed on as acting prime minister.

"This has been the most painful decision of my life," Calenda told state-owned television channel Rai Tre.

Azione had agreed to team up with the PD, the largest party on the centre-left, in an effort to make up ground on the conservatives, pledging to stick to Draghi's foreign policy of supporting Ukraine and to meet targets required to access billions of euros in funding from the European Union.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Angelo Amante, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aItaly's centre-left dealt blow as centrist party quits electoral pact
RE
11:04aIran says success of Vienna nuclear talks depends on Washington's flexibility
RE
10:55aTemperatures rise as France tackles its worst drought on record
RE
10:31aItaly's centrist Azione party withdraws from centre-left electoral alliance
RE
10:28aTaiwan is not a part of U.S. but Chinese territory, says Chinese foreign minister
RE
10:21aUkraine investigating over 25,000 possible war crimes
RE
10:20aTaiwan says detected 66 Chinese aircraft in strait on Sunday
RE
10:16aPalestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem
RE
10:07aSENIOR CHINESE DIPLOMAT WANG YI : Taiwan is not a part of the u…
RE
10:04aSENIOR CHINESE DIPLOMAT WANG YI : China's actions are aimed at…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday
2Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash..
3UK investigates sale of National Grid's gas transmission business, repo..
4China July copper imports rise on-year as price slump spurs buying
5Taiwan says detected 66 Chinese aircraft in strait on Sunday

HOT NEWS