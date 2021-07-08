Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's competition watchdog starts probe into TIM deal with DAZN on Serie A

07/08/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Internet streaming service DAZN's logo is pictured in its office in Tokyo

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it had opened a probe into a deal between sports streaming app DAZN and Telecom Italia (TIM) on Serie A matches to assess whether it would hurt competition.

Telecom Italia sealed a technical and distribution agreement with DAZN, which secured the rights to screen the matches of Italy's top flight soccer league over the next three season for 2.5 billion euros ($2.95 billion).

Under the deal, the former state phone monopoly, which bets on soccer to promote its ultra-fast broadband and pay-TV services, will cover more than 40% of the annual payments DAZN has to make to Serie A, a document seen by Reuters showed.

"The agreement between TIM and DAZN could lead to significant distortions of competition," the competition authority said in a statement.

The watchdog added the accord could be detrimental to competitive development in the pay-TV market and related busineses, including fixed retail, wholesale broadband services and mobile telecommunications.

Pay-TV operator SKY Italia, owned by Comcast, and other Telecom Italia rivals had challenged the agreement on antitrust grounds, saying the deal could strength TIM's already dominant position in the broadband market.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aJGB yields track global peers' slump, 10-yr yield hits 6-month low
RE
02:59aDeliveroo reports 88% jump in orders, tempers margin forecast
RE
02:58aMARKETMIND : Peak growth, Delta woes and the end of the reflation trade
RE
02:57aOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
RE
02:57aOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
RE
02:54aAustralian retailer Myer's top shareholder demands board revamp
RE
02:53aPub operator Fuller's axes dividend after swinging to annual loss
RE
02:51aU.S. states allege Google 'unlawfully' preserves Play Store monopoly
RE
02:51aItaly's competition watchdog starts probe into TIM deal with DAZN on Serie A
RE
02:50aTwitter appoints India interim compliance exec, to fill other jobs soon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
2Analysis-U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
3Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline
4Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
5YELLEN'S NEXT TEST: Persuading G20 that U.S. Congress will not block tax deal

HOT NEWS