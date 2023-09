MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household prices are expected to rise in the next quarterly update, the head of the country's energy authority ARERA said on Wednesday.

"There will be an increase," Stefano Besseghini said at an energy conference in Milan, referring to the update ARERA is due to announce on Thursday.

