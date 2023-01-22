Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Italy's foreign minister eyes migration, energy on trip to Cairo

01/22/2023 | 11:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EU foreign ministers meet with 'Eastern Partnership' counterparts in Brussels

CAIRO (Reuters) - Italy's Foreign Minister said on Sunday his country saw Egypt as an important partner in stemming irregular migration across the Mediterranean and in bolstering its energy security.

Though Egypt has largely prevented departures of migrant boats from its own north coast since 2016, the number of Egyptian nationals crossing to Europe via Libya has risen sharply.

In 2022, 20,542 Egyptians disembarked in Italy, up from 1,264 in 2020 and the largest group by nationality, according to data published by Italy's interior ministry.

As part of efforts to tackle irregular migration, Italy was "ready to have more legal migrants, including those coming from Egypt", Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said during a trip to Cairo.

He mentioned pilot projects to give migrants grants to study and train in Italy, though he did not give any numbers at a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart.

Tajani also called for a resolution of Libya's crisis that would lead to elections and a new constitution.

"The solution to the Libyan problem is also part of the solution of the illegal immigration problem," said Tajani.

Both Egypt and Italy have been deeply engaged in Libya, where migrant smugglers have found space to flourish amid conflict and political stalemate.

Italy and Europe were also looking to North Africa to meet their energy needs in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Tajani said.

Italy's Eni has a strong presence in Egyptian gas production. Tajani said Italy was working to strike more agreements with producer countries.

"I believe Egypt should become one of Italy's big partners in the Mediterranean. Italy aspires to be a big European energy hub and on this point there can be convergence with Egypt," he said.

The cases of Giulio Regeni, an Italian student found dead in Egypt in 2016, and Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian who was studying in Italy and is on trial under charges of spreading false news, were also addressed in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, said Tajani.

"The problem was raised by the president, who told me it was the intention of Egypt to resolve the problems, and remove all the obstacles," he said.

A statement by Sisi's office made no mention of the cases.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Aidan Lewis


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.30% 488.58 Real-time Quote.7.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.98% 163.12 Real-time Quote.7.06%
Latest news "Economy"
12:35pHarris says abortion rights threatened across United States
RE
12:14pGermany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military
RE
12:11pBipartisan U.S. lawmakers preparing plan to avert debt-ceiling crisis
RE
11:30aAt least five killed in blast, attack near Mogadishu mayor's office
RE
11:26aBox office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion
RE
11:25aChinese pray for health as COVID death toll rises
RE
11:24aItaly's foreign minister eyes migration, energy on trip to Cairo
RE
11:10aThousands in Turkey protest Sweden Koran-burning
RE
11:09a'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion in global box office receipts
RE
10:44aUK's National Grid asks for 3 coal generators to be warmed
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to g..
2Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Sen..
3Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
4Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
5UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

HOT NEWS