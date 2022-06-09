Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's lawmakers call for windfall tax on banks' energy trading profits

06/09/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rome's Palazzo Chigi lit up with the colours of the Italian flag

ROME (Reuters) - Italian lawmakers are urging the government to impose a one-off levy on banks' energy trading profits in the same way Rome is targeting increased earnings of energy companies, according to parliamentary documents seen by Reuters.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has budgeted more than 30 billion euros ($32 billion) since January to help firms and households faced with sky-high electricity, gas and petrol costs, as the war in Ukraine overshadows the growth prospects of the euro zone's third largest economy.

Almost 11 billion euros are to come from a 25% windfall tax on energy groups that have benefited from surging oil and gas prices.

But now several lawmakers from the ruling 5-Star Movement, the PD and LEU parties, have presented to parliament proposals to extend the windfall tax to banks and financial brokers that trade in gas, electricity and petroleum products.

The tax would also apply to trading in energy-related financial derivatives.

It remains to be seen whether the government will support the parties' initiative, which will be discussed in parliament over the next few days.

The windfall tax could help finance additional stimulus measures without hiking the budget deficit, something that Draghi wants to avoid.

The ruling parties are in favour of a deficit-hike worth billion of euros to boost the economy but the Treasury has so far insisted on holding public borrowing at 5.6% of national output, down from 7.2% in 2021.

Without raising the deficit, Italy plans to extend beyond the current expiry date of July 8 a cut of 25 cents per litre in excise duties on fuel prices at the pump, government officials told Reuters on Thursday.

Separate measures are being discussed to cut taxes on low-income workers, they said.

($1 = 0.9382 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pWall St falls as growth stocks struggle with inflation reading in focus
RE
12:32pU.S. Justice Department launches civil-rights probe into Louisiana State Police
RE
12:32pBritain's Howden buys U.S. reinsurance broker TigerRisk for $1.6 billion
RE
12:32pStocks, euro slip as ECB set to join rate hike club
RE
12:31pS.African pay TV group Multichoice plans growth via local content, FIFA World Cup
RE
12:29pIMF hopes to mobilize as much funding as possible to aid Ukraine
RE
12:29pSpain, Portugal to cap fossil fuel power prices as Ukraine war hikes energy bills
RE
12:26pItaly's lawmakers call for windfall tax on banks' energy trading profits
RE
12:25pPutin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban
RE
12:24pTunisian judges threaten to strike for a second week over sackings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
2Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
3Fiverr Makes a Move into the Advertising Industry with Togetherr™..
4U.S. FDA Decision On Novavax’s Covid Shots Could Be Delayed To Review C..
5MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS