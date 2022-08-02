Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy's lower house backs NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

08/02/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni arrives for a meeting at the Quirinale Palace in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Chamber of Deputies approved a bill on Tuesday to ratify the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in a vote welcomed by Giorgia Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party is seen as the front runner in the coming election.

The lower house voted by 398 votes to 20 in favour of the bill which now needs a second, final green light from the Senate.

"In the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine, strengthening the European front of the Alliance is an important step that can act as a deterrent to new Russian threats," Meloni said in a statement.

The accession needs to be ratified by the parliaments of all 30 North Atlantic Treaty Organization members before Finland and Sweden can be protected by the NATO defence clause that states that an attack on one member is an attack against all.

Meloni, whose party is the most popular in the conservative coalition ahead of the Sept. 25 election, had endorsed Prime Minister Mario Draghi's decision to ship weapons to Ukraine, even though it was in opposition to his government.

However, her two main allies, the League and Forza Italia, have been much more ambivalent, reflecting their historically close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pU.S. sues Idaho over state law that imposes "near-absolute ban" on abortion - court filing
RE
01:50pMichigan working to attract chip manufacturers under new U.S. bill - governor
RE
01:48pUkraine's Naftogaz sweetens deal for bondholders in search for debt relief
RE
01:46pForbes said to explore sale - NYT
RE
01:39pIndia decreases export tax on jet fuel to nil from 4 rupees/…
RE
01:39pIndia decreases export tax on diesel to 5 rupees/litre from…
RE
01:39pIndia increases tax on locally produced crude to 17750…
RE
01:38p'They're not terrorists', says wife of Azov fighter after Russia designation
RE
01:37pNornickel reduces nickel, palladium sales in H1 as supply chains disrupted
RE
01:34pItaly's lower house backs NATO membership for Finland and Sweden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion
2Semiconductor stocks under pressure as Taiwan tensions mount
3Roche's subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq demonstrates positive Ph..
4An interesting opportunity in the real estate sector
5OCI N : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income of $528 Million..

HOT NEWS