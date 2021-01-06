Italy's minister does not rule out state investment in Stellantis - paper

On Monday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), and Peugeot maker PSA shareholders approved a $52 billion merger to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest car maker.

"A possible presence of the Italian State in the capital of the new group, similar to that of the French government, in my opinion cannot and must not be a taboo", because Stellantis involves the national interest from an employment and industrial point of view, Misiani said in the interview.

