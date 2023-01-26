Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Italy's state lender CDP says working on 'equity reshoring'

01/26/2023 | 01:00pm EST
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is working on at least three transactions to return to domestic ownership companies that were acquired by foreign investors who are now willing to let them go, a top executive said on Thursday.

CDP's head of business Massimo Di Carlo told a news conference the state-owned investor was working with some companies that had emerged as winners from the challenges the Italian economy has faced in recent years.

CDP is helping some of these companies to acquire rivals that are foreign owned but could be managed better if they were returned to domestic ownership and combined with a stronger peer.

"We're working on three or four deals of 'equity reshoring'," Di Carlo said.

The terms reshoring or nearshoring normally refers to companies relocating production facilities back on to their home turf or closer to home, after having moved them to countries where production costs are lower.

Di Carlo said in some cases investments into Italy's manufacturing sector by private equity funds had not turned out for the best and the companies in question would stand a better chance of prospering if managed locally.

He did not provide details on the transactions CDP is working on but said they were expected to be finalised in the course of 2023.

CDP Chief Executive Dario Scannapieco told Thursday's news conference that CDP had invested 30.6 billion euros in 2022, up 28% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS