Italy's telecoms lobby urges EU to help lower energy bills, avoid power cuts

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italy's telecoms lobby has
called on the European Union to consider ways to help the
industry cope with rising energy costs as well as to shield
their networks from any planned power cuts, a document seen by
Reuters showed.
The energy crisis comes on top of other business concerns
for telecoms operators in Europe, which are caught up between
high investment needs and low returns partly linked to a crowded
and competitive landscape.
In a letter sent to EU industry Chief Thierry Breton on
Friday, Assotelecomunicazioni asked for telecoms players to be
treated like energy-intensive industries, a move which would
ease access to measures to cut their electricity bills after a
three-fold increase over the past year.
"Companies in the telecoms sectors continue experiencing
increases of energy supply costs, while they must ensure
continuity to their services," the letter said.
As the risk of power shortages grows in the wake of Russia's
decision to cut gas supply in the wake of the Ukraine conflict,
telecoms operators are bracing for potential power cuts which
could knock out part of their network.
"A clear indication of the impossibility for telecoms
network to be disconnected...would give much needed certainty to
telecoms players and to the whole economic system over the
service continuity", Assotelecomunicazioni's head Massimo Sarmi
said.
In a statement, an EU spokerperson said the letter has been
received and a reply will follow in due course, adding the
Commission has already put in place some measures to safeguard
energy supply to industries providing essential products and
services to the economy.
