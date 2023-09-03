ROME, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italy's new tax on bank profits can be improved on, economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Sunday, denying that the new levy was unjust.

"It may be that the tax is inappropriate, it can certainly be improved upon ... but I do not accept that it is considered an unfair tax," Giorgetti said at The European House - Ambrosetti economic forum.

Last month, Italy's government dealt a surprise blow to the country's banks by imposing a one-off 40% tax on lenders' profits resulting from higher interest rates, after reprimanding lenders for failing to reward deposits. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Hugh Lawson)