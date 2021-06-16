Italy says busts China money laundering, European metals scam

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Italian police said on Wednesday
they had broken up a complex money laundering operation and an
illegal metal recycling business that had enabled criminals to
transfer huge amounts of illicit cash between Italy and China.
The three-year investigation, coordinated by the anti-mafia
prosecutor's office in the northeastern city of Trieste, showed
the enormous lengths gangs were having to go to in order to
clean ill-gotten gains, police said.
The case unveiled a network of firms that between 2013 and
2021 sold around 150,000 tonnes of scrap metal, including
copper, brass and aluminium, that came from various sources,
circumventing environmental norms and evading taxes on deals
estimated to be worth some 300 million euros ($363 million).
To make the metal appear legitimate for the end users,
companies in the Czech Republic and Slovenia produced falsified
documents to show the material had been acquired in China.
To make the documentation more authentic, they sent some 150
million euros in deposits to Chinese banks as apparent payment.
Police said their surveillance operations showed that when
the money showed up in China, the Italian businessmen received
huge bundles of cash back in Italy. On one occasion, 200,000
euros in cash was handed over in a plastic shopping bag.
"Without wiretapping, surveillance and, above all,
micro-cameras, we would never have been able to uncover this
mechanism," said Colonel Stefano Commentucci, head of financial
police in the northeastern city of Pordenone.
Police said they had placed 53 people under official
investigation, made five arrests and seized 66 million euros.
However, investigations were still continuing, especially into
the Chinese operations.
The Chinese had "considerable financial resources in cash,
thanks to the black economy and other criminal activities", but
faced logistical and legal hurdles in getting the money safely
back home, police said.
"This alliance enabled the counterparties, who were
independently dedicated to their own illegal activities, to
reach a point of convergence that enabled them mutually to
achieve their objectives," a police statement said.
($1 = 0.8254 euros)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi Writing by Crispian Balmer
Editing by Mark Potter)